Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

The one-half of rap duo City Girls continues to get cozy with the hip-hop mogul at the birthday celebration of Quality Control's P after Gina blocked Diddy on Instagram.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs continued to fuel their romance rumors with their display of closeness at a recent party. The two were seen cozying up at the birthday bash of Quality Control's P which was held earlier this week.

On Thursday, June 2, Miami made use of her Instagram account to let out several snaps from the birthday celebration, during which she glammed up in a black semi-sheer dress with sparkling beads. One of the photos captured her and Diddy's seemingly flirty interaction at the event.

The two were also pictured together while raising a glass at the bash. "About last night," the one-half of the hip-hop duo simply captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, viral footage taken by an onlooker at the party showed the raptress and the Bad Boy Records founder hitting the dance floor together. They appeared to be having a good time as Diddy led their synchronized dance, with Miami copying his moves from behind. The duo also posed on the stairs together.

This arrives after Miami was involved in a back-and-forth with Diddy's ex Gina Huynh on social media, which started after the latter posted a picture of the record executive planting a kiss on her cheek. After the two girls traded insults on social media, Gina revealed that she pulled herself from the drama as she blocked him already.

Gina additionally told thejasmineBRAND that she and Diddy are just friends now. "He's just a really good longtime friend of mine," the Vietnamese model clarified. "Nothing more, nothing less." She added, "Like, I just want him to be happy. I want him to live his truth, whatever that means to him. I don't want to control him, I'm not like, a controlling person. I truly want him to be happy."