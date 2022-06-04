Matthew Morrison's Wife Defends Him Following 'SYTYCD' Firing

Instagram TV

The 'Glee' alum previously made use of his own Instagram page to set the record straight after rumors circulated online that he was fired from the FOX show over flirtatious messages to a contestant.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Morrison's wife Renee has spoken up about the actor's controversial departure from "So You Think You Can Dance". In an Instagram post on Friday, June 3, Renee defended the "Glee" alum, calling the whole ordeal "a wild ride."

Alongside a video of Matthew sharing his side of the story, Renee wrote in the caption, "My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth." She continued, "He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."

Renee also denounced "gossip" and "cruelty," likening them to "poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion." She went on to say, "Perspective my people. Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT."

Renee's post arrived after Matthew made use of his own page to set the record straight after rumors circulated online that he was fired from the FOX dancing competition show over flirtatious messages that he allegedly sent to a contestant. "It's really unfortunate that to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said on Thursday.

The actor additionally shared what he actually sent to the dancer. "So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show, 'Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,' " he revealed.

"I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show," Matthew further elaborated. "It's devastating where we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait."

"Gossip is destroying our society and we need to do better and in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance is always been a unifying and healing modality and I genuinely wish all the contestants in my fellow judges all the best," he ranted.

Matthew confirmed last month that he left the FOX dancing competition show after not adhering to "competition protocols." PEOPLE, however, later reported that he was fired from the show after a female contestant was made uncomfortable by his "flirty direct messages on social media."