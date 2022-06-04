'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Denies Forcing Co-Stars to Pick Sides After Tom Schwartz Split

Instagram TV

Taking to Instagram comment, the 'You're Gonna Love Me' podcast host responds to Raquel Leviss' claims that the former couple forces the other cast members to pick sides following their split.

AceShowbiz - Katie Maloney shut down allegations that she put her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star on a tight spot following her split from husband Tom Schwartz, who also stars on the Bravo series. On Friday, June 3, Katie responded to Raquel Leviss' claims that the former couple forced the other cast members to pick sides.

"We literally told them there's no sides to pick," Katie wrote in the comment section of an Instagram fan page about Raquel's interview. "I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason, but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

In her interview with Page Six, Raquel shared that she was feeling stuck in the middle of the former couple's issues. "I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately," the California native said back in May. "It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway - even though I'm friends with both of them."

The TV personality didn't name names about who was putting more pressure on the group. However, she hinted that one cast member might be feeling the heat more than others. "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but [Scheana Shay] does, so you should ask her," she explained.

Katie and Tom announced their split in March after being together for more than a decade. "Well this sucks," the TomTom co-owner admitted in an Instagram post. "I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

As for Katie, the "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host shared that she was the one who decided to end things with Tom. "I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen," she elaborated in an episode of her podcast.

"That's just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst," she went on to say. "For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away."