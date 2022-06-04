 
 

Bruce Campbell Responds to Mockup Campaign to Replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

In response to a joke calling for the 'Evil Dead' star to step in to take on Heard's role as Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', the actor says, 'Send me a script.'

AceShowbiz - Bruce Campbell has reacted to an online "petition" calling for him to replace Amber Heard in "Aquaman 2". The "Evil Dead" actor, who was last seen as Pizza Poppa Guy in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", faced pleas from fans to step in for the 36-year-old actress, who is reeling from her court defeat against her ex Johnny Depp.

Responding to a post calling for him to take on the role of Mera in the follow-up underwater superhero film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", 63-year-old Campbell, who spent years working with director Sam Raimi on the "Evil Dead" trilogy, simply said, "Send me a script."

The post was mocked up as a news story that announced "Petition to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million." It was said to be a joke as the petition appears not to officially exist, and the images of it seem to have been photoshopped.

It comes after the jury in the Depp V Heard defamation trial on Wednesday, June 1 announced their verdict, finding Heard to have defamed her ex-husband in an op-ed article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

Depp, who has strongly denied abusing Heard, was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, but Heard won three counter-claims against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and was handed $2 million in damages. Her representatives say she will find it impossible to pay Depp the damages.

The so-called Campbell petition followed weeks and months of an anti-Heard movement, which has included online petitions for her to be removed from the next "Aquaman" film that attracted millions of signatures. A petition on change.org has now received more than four million signatories, despite her role in "Aquaman 2" having already been slashed to only 10 minutes.

