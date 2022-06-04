 
 

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee
Instagram
Celebrity

The outspoken British TV personality claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reunion with the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee got off to a 'frosty' start.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Piers Morgan appears to blame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for causing tension during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Following the couple's return to the U.K., the British TV host has claimed that their reunion with the royal family got off to a "frosty" and uncomfortable start.

On Friday, June 3, Piers said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up late to the event, kicking off some of the discomfort. He also said the couple was nowhere to be found as the day went on, while the rest of the family took a trip out to the garden to spend time together.

"The rest of the family went into the garden and were milling around and they just disappeared," so the outspoken TV personality claimed, citing royal sources. "So there is already a lot of tension there and the only glue it seems in this whole tension is The Queen and she's not going to be there."

Piers, who is not a fan of Harry and Meghan, has also mocked their appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee using viral photos of Prince George, who was wincing and screaming on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He captioned the Twitter post, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?"

  See also...

Piers Morgan's Tweet

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. return with photos of Prince George.

The 57-year-old has received backlash for the said tweet. Defending his joke, he told The Post on Friday, "The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarizes public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Most people laughed because they're now global laughing stocks after all their hypocritical money-grabbing royal-bashing antics."

The host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" added, "But Meghan and Harry's dwindling number of humorless deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world's biggest victims. This belief, like my tweet, is hilarious."

Piers also reposted The Post's tweet about the crowd allegedly booing Harry and Meghan while they attended the first royal event in two years.

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Discusses His Non-Traditional Family: It's About 'Happiness'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Related Posts
Piers Morgan Labels Eurovision 'Rigged Farce' After Ukraine Win

Piers Morgan Labels Eurovision 'Rigged Farce' After Ukraine Win

Piers Morgan Blasts 'Talentless' Kim Kardashian for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Piers Morgan Blasts 'Talentless' Kim Kardashian for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Piers Morgan Is Still on Medication Five Months After Contracting COVID-19

Piers Morgan Is Still on Medication Five Months After Contracting COVID-19

Piers Morgan to Host New Daily TV Show on FOX News

Piers Morgan to Host New Daily TV Show on FOX News

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay