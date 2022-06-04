Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Instagram Celebrity

The outspoken British TV personality claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reunion with the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee got off to a 'frosty' start.

AceShowbiz - Piers Morgan appears to blame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for causing tension during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Following the couple's return to the U.K., the British TV host has claimed that their reunion with the royal family got off to a "frosty" and uncomfortable start.

On Friday, June 3, Piers said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up late to the event, kicking off some of the discomfort. He also said the couple was nowhere to be found as the day went on, while the rest of the family took a trip out to the garden to spend time together.

"The rest of the family went into the garden and were milling around and they just disappeared," so the outspoken TV personality claimed, citing royal sources. "So there is already a lot of tension there and the only glue it seems in this whole tension is The Queen and she's not going to be there."

Piers, who is not a fan of Harry and Meghan, has also mocked their appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee using viral photos of Prince George, who was wincing and screaming on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He captioned the Twitter post, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?"

The 57-year-old has received backlash for the said tweet. Defending his joke, he told The Post on Friday, "The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarizes public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Most people laughed because they're now global laughing stocks after all their hypocritical money-grabbing royal-bashing antics."

The host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" added, "But Meghan and Harry's dwindling number of humorless deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world's biggest victims. This belief, like my tweet, is hilarious."

Piers also reposted The Post's tweet about the crowd allegedly booing Harry and Meghan while they attended the first royal event in two years.