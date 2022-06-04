 
 

Nick Cannon Discusses His Non-Traditional Family: It's About 'Happiness'

Nick Cannon Discusses His Non-Traditional Family: It's About 'Happiness'
In a new interview with Men's Health, the 41-year-old 'Masked Singer' host and soon-to-be father of eight defends the way his non-traditional family works.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon discusses his parenting in a new interview. Speaking with Men's Health in a conversation which was published on Friday, June 3, the soon-to-be father of eight defended the way his non-traditional family works.

"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," Nick revealed to the publication. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

In the interview, he also shared that despite his busy schedule, he always tried his best to make time for his children. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" host explained. "And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up. All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

"The Masked Singer" host shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Powerful Queen (17 months) and son Golden (5) with Brittany Bell.

His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died last December after suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. The TV star is currently expecting baby No. 8 with model Brie Tiesi.

While he's happy having many children, Nick previously revealed his plans to stop expanding his family. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he told E! News' "Pop Daily" on May 17. "I ain't looking to populate the earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

