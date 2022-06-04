 
 

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Launch Relief Fund for Texas School Shooting Victims

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Launch Relief Fund for Texas School Shooting Victims
The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor and his wife announce the launch of their foundation called Just Keep Livin Foundation's Uvalde Relief Fund to support people affected bu the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are extending their helping hands. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife have launched a relief fund for victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The couple announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin Foundation's Uvalde Relief Fund on Thursday, June 2 to support those affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last week, in which gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers.

The organization said in a statement, "Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic." The statement added, "While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful."

"After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families and the entire community," the statement continued. "The community will need ongoing grief counseling and support on the long road ahead of them. Please join us to help the people of Uvalde, TX."

Matthew, who was born in Uvalde, paid a visit to the town to meet the families of the victims last week and hit out at the gun problems in the United States in his initial response to the shooting. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star tweeted, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us."

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better," Matthew went on saying. "Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

