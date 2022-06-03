 
 

Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee
WENN
Celebrity

The 96-year-old British monarch reportedly meets the 11-month-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle after she attends Trooping the Colour.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II has finally met her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time. If a new report is to be believed, the British monarch met the 11-month-old girl at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2.

The 96-year-old met her 11-month-old great-granddaughter, who is the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Windsor after the royals attended Trooping the Colour, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.

the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also have a three-year-old son called Archie, have returned to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are now based in California, after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020.

They said in a statement at the time, "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

  See also...

The duke and duchess also attended the Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. However, the monarch was absent from the service after she suffered discomfort while watching a parade at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen watched a military parade and waved at well-wishers gathered on The Mall, but she subsequently withdrew from the service at St Paul's.

In May, the Queen also missed the state opening of parliament. The monarch has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and Prince Charles assumed the responsibility.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at the time, "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament."

Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson said, "The prime minister fully respects the wishes of Her Majesty and is grateful to the Prince of Wales for agreeing to deliver the speech on her behalf."

You can share this post!

'Always' Star Brad Johnson Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complications
Related Posts
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle Speculated to Be Against Repairing Riff With Royal Family for One Specific Reason

Meghan Markle Speculated to Be Against Repairing Riff With Royal Family for One Specific Reason

Meghan Markle Hasn't Contacted Estranged Dad Thomas Despite Reports, Claims Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle Hasn't Contacted Estranged Dad Thomas Despite Reports, Claims Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle to End Four-Year Riff With Estranged Father Following His Hospital Discharge?

Meghan Markle to End Four-Year Riff With Estranged Father Following His Hospital Discharge?

Most Read
P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends
Celebrity

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay