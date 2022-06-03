Matthew Morrison Shuts Down 'Blatantly Untrue Statements' About His 'SYTYCD' Firing

FOX/Mike Yarish TV

The 'Glee' alum posts an Instagram video in which he denies rumors that he was fired from the FOX show because he sent some 'flirty direct messages on social media' to a contestant.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew Morrison set the record straight. The "Glee" alum reacted to rumors that he was fired from "So You Think You Can Dance" because he made a contestant uncomfortable by sending her some "flirty direct messages on social media."

The actor denied the allegations in a video that he posted on Instagram on Thursday, June 2. "It's really unfortunate that to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said.

He went on to share what he actually sent to the dancer. "So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show, 'Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,' " he revealed.

"I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show," Matthew explained. "It's devastating where we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait."

The actor continued, "I think this is much bigger than me in this story." Blasting the rumors, he concluded, "Gossip is destroying our society and we need to do better and in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance is always been a unifying and healing modality and I genuinely wish all the contestants in my fellow judges all the best."

Matthew confirmed last month that he left the FOX dancing competition show after not adhering to "competition protocols." He said, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

PEOPLE, however, later reported that the 43-year-old was sacked after he had "an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant." A source further told the publication, "They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media. She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

It was also claimed that Matthew and the unknown woman "never met up off-set" as the insider added, "It was just messages that crossed the line."