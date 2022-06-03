This Is Why Recasting Ezra Miller for 'The Flash' Is Not an Option for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Warner Bros. is apparently too far committed with the upcoming first solo Flash movie to consider recasting the actor, despite their mounting legal issues lately.

AceShowbiz - With negative headlines surrounding Ezra Miller lately, there has been a campaign to replace the problematic actor with Grant Gustin in "The Flash" movie, who has played the character on The CW's series of the same title. However, this doesn't seem to be an option for Warner Bros.

In an in-depth article about what the studio is likely to do following Miller's legal issues, Variety suggested that the studio is too far committed with the upcoming movie to even consider replacing the actor. "Barring unforeseen developments," the site noted, " 'The Flash' simply cost too much money to scrap the project entirely and it likely will not generate the revenues needed to turn a profit without playing in theaters."

While there have been cases like when Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in 2017's "All the Money in the World" and Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", insiders said it would not be possible to replace Miller without reshooting the entire movie.

As there isn't any technology that would allow digital replacement of Miller in the movie, redoing the entire film is not a realistic proposition for any movie - much less one that wrapped production months ago and already cost hundreds of millions, according to the insiders.

This may bring WB to an option to hide Miller on press tour. While it seems unlikely to promote a movie without its lead star, Jeff Bock, a box office analyst with Exhibitor Relations, believes "Ezra is not Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man."

"The thing about superheroes is... it doesn't really matter who is under the mask," Bock argued. "You can plug and play different actors in those roles." Though Miller's take on the character has appeared in several DC-mashups, like "Justice League", Bock argued they're not "the face of The Flash yet."

Miller was already sidelined from the press tour of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", in which he also stars as Credence Barebone/ Aurelius Dumbledore.

Miller was arrested in Hawaii in late March following an alleged physical confrontation with patrons after having hurled obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

They was then accused of threatening a couple, whom they had allegedly been living with during their stay on the island. The couple eventually dropped a restraining order against the actor, with a request for dismissal with prejudice.

Miller was again taken into custody on April 19 after allegedly throwing a chair which hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead after being told to leave during a private get-together. They were arrested 20 minutes after the attack during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 130 and Kukula Street in Kea'au.