 
 

Matthew Morrison Quits 'So You Think You Can Dance' Due to 'Competition Production Protocols'

FOX/Mike Yarish
TV

The 43-year-old actor, who portrays Will Schuester on 'Glee', announces his departure less than a week after the dance competition series kicked off its 17th season.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew Morrison will not return as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance". Less than a week after the dance competition series kicked off its 17th season, the Will Schuester depicter "Glee" announced that he has exited the show.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me," the 43-year-old said in a statement shared to Us Weekly. "Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he added. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

  See also...

Following the announcement, representatives for FOX told the outlet on Friday, May 27 that the network "will soon announce a new judge to the series for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15th featuring the Top 12 performing for America's vote."

The decision might not be easy for Matthew considering the fact that he's been a fan of the show for "many, many years." The "What to Expect When You're Expecting" actor told Playbill earlier this month, "I'm well-versed in so many different practices of dance, so I am in a good position to give my thoughts."

"I like that the show talks about looking for America's Favorite Dancer and I look forward to seeing all people having to get out of their comfort zone," the Broadway performer further explained. "Like, if they are a ballroom dancer, they must do contemporary and all this other stuff. That is what makes the show so exciting."

