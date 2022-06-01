 
 

Dolph Lundgren Unveils He Had 'Great Experience' Working With Amber Heard Ahead of Trial Verdict

Dolph Lundgren Unveils He Had 'Great Experience' Working With Amber Heard Ahead of Trial Verdict
The actor portraying King Nereus in the 'Aquaman' film franchise shows his support to his 'terrific' co-star despite a petition to have her removed from the 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has reached 4.5 million signatures.

AceShowbiz - Dolph Lundgren has opened up about what it was like working with Amber Heard. The King Nereus depicter in "Aquaman" revealed that he loves working with the "terrific" actress who portrays Mera in the DC film.

The "Rocky IV" actor featured alongside Amber in 2018's "Aquaman" and the hotly-awaited 2023 sequel to the DC blockbuster. A petition to have Heard removed from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has reached 4.5 million signatures as the world awaits a verdict in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, but Lundgren has thrown his support behind the star.

The 64-year-old actor told Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, "She was great. I worked with her on the first 'Aquaman', now the second one. We shot last fall in London." He continued gushing, "She's terrific, I had a great experience with her. She's very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to earth. She had her own newborn baby with her on set with the nanny which was kind of cute."

Amber has condemned the campaign to have her removed as Mera in the second film and has denied that the outcome of the court case will have any impact on the "Aquaman" movies. The 36-year-old actress said, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans that actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Meanwhile, Amber detailed the abuse and death threats she has experienced during the trial while on the stand in the Virginia court last week and claims that the abuse has extended to her 13-month-old daughter Oonagh. She said, "I am harassed, threatened, humiliated … every single day."

"Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life used to humiliate me," Amber continued. "People want to kill me and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day I lived."

