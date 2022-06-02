 
 

Colton Haynes Blames Unequal Pay for His 'Teen Wolf' Departure

In his new memoir titled 'Miss Memory Lane', the Jackson Whittemore depicter on the hit MTV supernatural series reveals the reason behind his sudden and surprising exit from the show after two seasons.

AceShowbiz - Colton Haynes has revealed the real reason behind his sudden and surprising "Teen Wolf" departure. The actor portraying Jackson Whittemore on the hit MTV supernatural series left the show after two seasons over a pay dispute.

The 33-year-old actor is now revealed the circumstances behind his departure in 2012. In his new memoir "Miss Memory Lane", he explains, "The real truth was that they didn't want to pay me the same amount as everyone else, which wasn't a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards, even though my working quote, the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else's show, was higher than most of the cast's."

Colton walked away from the MTV show after two seasons. But the actor now accepts that people within his inner circle made life difficult for the production team. He said, "It didn't help that I was represented by a team of people who made the 'Teen Wolf' production's life a living hell. So in order to get back at my team, the production refused to pay me the standard salary."

In 2016, Colton explained that he chose to take a break from his TV career for the sake of his "mental and physical health." The actor confessed to having "terminal anxiety" and admitted he needed to take a "step back."

Colton, who also starred in the superhero series "Arrow", said at the time, "I asked to step away because I cared more about my mental and physical health than my career at the time." He added, "I've had terminal anxiety my entire life. Physically ill, fainting. I'm 27 years old, and I have an ulcer. I had to step back."

Despite this, Colton has always been happy to share his life on social media. He shared, "I think I have a good outlook on life, and I like to share that. There's no filter. I mean, a couple of Instagram filters, but not an actual communication filter."

