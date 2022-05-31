A$AP Rocky Gets Honest About Hopes in Raising Baby Boy

Dazed Magazine Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Praise The Lord (Da Shine)' rapper reveals that he wanted to raise his son with RIhanna to be open-minded and to 'never lose their imagination, even as adults.'

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky is opening up about his fatherhood dreams. Just weeks after welcoming his baby boy with Rihanna, the "Praise The Lord (Da Shine)" rapper got honest in a new interview about his hopes in raising his newborn child.

When talking about being a new parent, the "D.M.B." rapper dished on how he wanted to raise his son. "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate," he told Dazed, "And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

In addition, Rocky shared that he wants to encourage his child to never lose imagination. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he explained to the magazine, "I actually love to watch cartoons - I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

The "Sundress" rapper welcomed his baby boy with Rihanna on May 13 in Los Angeles. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was so "excited to be a father and to embark on parenthood" with his singer girlfriend.

The source added further that Rocky was very involved throughout Rihanna's pregnancy. "Before Rihanna gave birth, A$AP was super involved and was asking his friends for parenting advice," the insider divulged, "He wants to be the best dad possible and continue to take care of Rihanna."

The insider continued, "He's really looking forward to raising their baby boy together." The pair, who have been dating since 2020, have also reportedly "not left each other's side" ever since welcoming their son.

Elaborating more, the source divulged that Rocky and Rihanna are "happy about this next chapter." The insider remarked, "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."