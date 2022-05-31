 
 

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video surfacing online, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker seems to have spiced the vacation up by giving her rapper husband a steamy pole and lap dance at a nightclub in Cabo, San Lucas.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B makes sure Offset has the best time on their vacation. During their extravagant getaway in Cabo, San Lucas, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker seemed to have treated her rapper husband to a sensual pole dance.

The "WAP" hitmaker went on a romantic couple vacation with the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper for the Memorial Day weekend. Since the couple did not seem to bring along their two children, their getaway turned NSFW real quick, and a clip of them having fun on a nightclub has since surfaced online.

In the clip, Cardi appeared to go back to her stripping days and gave Offset one steamy performance. The "I Like It" hitmaker danced on the pole and twerked, while her husband sat down and enjoyed her performance. She continued to serve him with a lap dance as The Weeknd's "Earned It" blasted on the nightclub's speakers.

  See also...

Despite their raunchiness, the couple did not seem to be coming to the nightclub alone. In the clip, other couples and friends were also seen present to witness the raptress' sexy performance.

When it came to performing sexy dance for her husband, this was not Cardi's first. Back in 2019, she was seen twerking in a thong bikini and grinding on her husband while they were in Turks and Caicos for her 27th birthday celebration. In a video surfacing online, he could also be seen rubbing his hands on her body.

Steamy night aside, Cardi and Offset's Cabo vacation was an eventful one. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning raptress went viral after sharing a video wherein she went hysterical while seeing a yacht sinking.

"The f**k, oh my - it's sinking! Y'all see that? Y'all see it?" the 29-year-old raptress exclaimed. "Oh my God! They can't do nothin' about it? There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone. Buh-bye. Byeee. Oh my God, it's gone! Oh my God!"

You can share this post!

A$AP Rocky Gets Honest About Hopes in Raising Baby Boy

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began
Related Posts
Cardi B Breaks Into Hysteric When Watching Sinking Yacht

Cardi B Breaks Into Hysteric When Watching Sinking Yacht

N.O.R.E Denies Claims His 'Culture' Tweets Are About Cardi B After Charlamagne Tha God Defends Her

N.O.R.E Denies Claims His 'Culture' Tweets Are About Cardi B After Charlamagne Tha God Defends Her

Watch Cardi B's Tutorial Video of How to Change Diapers With Extra Long Nails

Watch Cardi B's Tutorial Video of How to Change Diapers With Extra Long Nails

Cardi B Calls Out 'Upset' Critics Who Try to 'Discredit' Her Influence

Cardi B Calls Out 'Upset' Critics Who Try to 'Discredit' Her Influence

Most Read
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Celebrity

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind