Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

In a video surfacing online, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker seems to have spiced the vacation up by giving her rapper husband a steamy pole and lap dance at a nightclub in Cabo, San Lucas.

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B makes sure Offset has the best time on their vacation. During their extravagant getaway in Cabo, San Lucas, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker seemed to have treated her rapper husband to a sensual pole dance.

The "WAP" hitmaker went on a romantic couple vacation with the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper for the Memorial Day weekend. Since the couple did not seem to bring along their two children, their getaway turned NSFW real quick, and a clip of them having fun on a nightclub has since surfaced online.

In the clip, Cardi appeared to go back to her stripping days and gave Offset one steamy performance. The "I Like It" hitmaker danced on the pole and twerked, while her husband sat down and enjoyed her performance. She continued to serve him with a lap dance as The Weeknd's "Earned It" blasted on the nightclub's speakers.

Despite their raunchiness, the couple did not seem to be coming to the nightclub alone. In the clip, other couples and friends were also seen present to witness the raptress' sexy performance.

When it came to performing sexy dance for her husband, this was not Cardi's first. Back in 2019, she was seen twerking in a thong bikini and grinding on her husband while they were in Turks and Caicos for her 27th birthday celebration. In a video surfacing online, he could also be seen rubbing his hands on her body.

Steamy night aside, Cardi and Offset's Cabo vacation was an eventful one. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning raptress went viral after sharing a video wherein she went hysterical while seeing a yacht sinking.

"The f**k, oh my - it's sinking! Y'all see that? Y'all see it?" the 29-year-old raptress exclaimed. "Oh my God! They can't do nothin' about it? There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone. Buh-bye. Byeee. Oh my God, it's gone! Oh my God!"