Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Case to Be Fully Investigated, State Police Promise

The gunning down of the edgy Indian rapper in a northern India district has provoked a political storm when police appeared to immediately blame it on a gangster feud.

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sidhu Moose Wala's grieving family has been promised a full investigation into his gun murder. The killing of the edgy Indian rapper, which came a day after his police security was controversially scrapped, provoked a political storm when police appeared to immediately blame a gangster feud.

Moose Wala, who was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was declared dead in hospital on Sunday evening, May 29 after he was shot while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India. Two others were injured in the attack on the singer, who was infamous for promoting gun culture and unsuccessfully contesting the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

State police chief VK Bhawra prompted fury by saying a Canada-based gangster had claimed responsibility for the attack. Moose Wala's family demanded an apology from Bhawra for linking the death to gang rivalry without a full investigation.

On Monday, May 30, Bhawra clarified in a statement he had not said the rapor was a "gangster or affiliated with gangsters." He added, "One Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder."

Bhawra insisted he had been "misquoted" by some sectors of media. Meanwhile, Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry led by a high court judge into the murder. He added he was shocked and saddened by the murder, promising "no culprit will be spared."

There are also angry demands for answers to why Moose Wala had his security scaled back before the killing. Police said the 28-year-old singer's guard detail had been halved from four to two commandos, and the pair were not travelling with the singer when he was attacked.

The step was taken due to a government exercise to crack down on "VIP culture" which puts the protection of the privileged over citizens, which privileges politicians above ordinary citizens. But the names of people on the list to have protection slashed were leaked on social media, leading to accusations it increased threats to their lives.

One of Punjab's biggest stars, Moose Wala's 2018 debut album made it to Canada's Billboard albums chart. In 2020, he was charged by police under India's Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs, "Sanju". Social media is being flooded with tributes and calls for "justice for Sidhu," especially from his army of Canadian fans.