Pregnant Sharna Burgess Shuts Down Wild Rumor About Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer clarifies that she has been accompanied by her actor boyfriend while looking for houses for her mother who is coming to live in California.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess is setting the record straight once and for all. Through her social media account, the pregnant "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer shut down wild rumor about her living apart from boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

Clarifying the "insane" rumor via Instagram Story, the Australian dancer stated in the posted video that she has been looking for properties with her beau. "I've been looking at properties again today, Brian has been coming with me which has been amazing," she explained on the Sunday, May 29 Story.

Sharna then pointed out that the false rumors about her and Brian have been spreading since she put her house on the market. She went on adding, "But I had a bunch of people wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together ... and why I'm buying a new house, so insane."

Elaborating more on the matter, the 36-year-old professional dancer added that she sold her house in Los Angeles simply because she was able to make profit from the real estate market. "I sold my house because I made amazing money on it, because the market is so incredible," she shared.

Sharna, who seemingly to also find the rumors to be ridiculous, then laughed off assumptions that she was not living with Brian. "Is it not obvious that Brian and I live together?" she said while laughing.

Elsewhere in the Story, Sharna explained that she is looking for a house because her mother is going to live in California before she gives birth to her and Brian's baby. "My mom is moving over here and I'm buying somewhere for her to live," she said.

House situation aside, Sharna first shared that she and Brian are expecting a bundle of joy back in February. To share the big news, the mother-to-be put out a picture of her growing baby bump with Brian's and others' hands on it. Along with it, she wrote a heartfelt message that read, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."

Sharna went on to reveal the gender of the baby and the estimated time of her labor. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022," she wrote. She then expressed her love for Brian by declaring, "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."