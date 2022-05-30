 
 

HBO and Mark Ruffalo Sued Over 'I Know This Much is True' Fire

HBO and Mark Ruffalo Sued Over 'I Know This Much is True' Fire
INSTAR IMAGES/ROGER WONG
TV

According to a new report, the network and the Marvel star are sued over a fire that took place in May 2019 in upstate New York during filming of 'I Know This Much Is True'.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - HBO and Mark Ruffalo are being hit with a massive lawsuit. According to a new report, they are sued over a fire that took place in May 2019 in upstate New York during filming of "I Know This Much Is True".

In the suit, it is said that victims who lived near the car dealership which caught fire were subjected to dangerous toxins and carcinogens. They also claim to suffer damage to their homes.

Additionally, the locals claim that HBO failed to restore the area after the fire. They say that the production left behind an "uncovered and unabated debris pile" and "toxin spill" of "wind-driven dust and gaseous dispersion."

  See also...

The lawsuit further states that HBO stored kerosene, heating oil, and additional flammable items at the filming location. The victims are seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Featuring Mark in a double role as twin brothers, "I Know This Much Is True" aired on HBO in 2020. Also starring on the show were Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O'Donnell and Phillip Ettinger. The "Avengers: Endgame" star also served as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Mark is set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie from "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho. He will be joined by Toni Collette, Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie.

Details about his role in the forthcoming project are not available so far.

You can share this post!

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Shuts Down Wild Rumor About Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

Johnny Depp Stuns Crowd at Jeff Beck's Concert as After Amber Heard Trial Closing Arguments
Related Posts
'I Know This Much Is True' Gets Called Out by PETA for Exploiting Monkey

'I Know This Much Is True' Gets Called Out by PETA for Exploiting Monkey

Most Read
Ray Liotta Shared a Poignant Wish in His Last Interview
TV

Ray Liotta Shared a Poignant Wish in His Last Interview

Matthew Morrison Quits 'So You Think You Can Dance' Due to 'Competition Production Protocols'

Matthew Morrison Quits 'So You Think You Can Dance' Due to 'Competition Production Protocols'

Ewan McGregor Thinks It's Cool That Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins 'Star Wars' Universe

Ewan McGregor Thinks It's Cool That Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins 'Star Wars' Universe

Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

David Harbour Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Joining 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Joining 'Stranger Things'

Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

Ewan McGregor Stresses 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Was Made to Be Limited Series

Ewan McGregor Stresses 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Was Made to Be Limited Series

HBO and Mark Ruffalo Sued Over 'I Know This Much is True' Fire

HBO and Mark Ruffalo Sued Over 'I Know This Much is True' Fire