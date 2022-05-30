HBO and Mark Ruffalo Sued Over 'I Know This Much is True' Fire

INSTAR IMAGES/ROGER WONG TV

According to a new report, the network and the Marvel star are sued over a fire that took place in May 2019 in upstate New York during filming of 'I Know This Much Is True'.

AceShowbiz - HBO and Mark Ruffalo are being hit with a massive lawsuit. According to a new report, they are sued over a fire that took place in May 2019 in upstate New York during filming of "I Know This Much Is True".

In the suit, it is said that victims who lived near the car dealership which caught fire were subjected to dangerous toxins and carcinogens. They also claim to suffer damage to their homes.

Additionally, the locals claim that HBO failed to restore the area after the fire. They say that the production left behind an "uncovered and unabated debris pile" and "toxin spill" of "wind-driven dust and gaseous dispersion."

The lawsuit further states that HBO stored kerosene, heating oil, and additional flammable items at the filming location. The victims are seeking millions of dollars in damages.

Featuring Mark in a double role as twin brothers, "I Know This Much Is True" aired on HBO in 2020. Also starring on the show were Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O'Donnell and Phillip Ettinger. The "Avengers: Endgame" star also served as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Mark is set to star in an upcoming sci-fi movie from "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho. He will be joined by Toni Collette, Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie.

Details about his role in the forthcoming project are not available so far.