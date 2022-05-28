 
 

Johnny Depp Begs Jurors to 'Give Him His Life Back' as Defamation Trial Goes to Jury

Johnny Depp Begs Jurors to 'Give Him His Life Back' as Defamation Trial Goes to Jury
INSTAR IMAGES/Cliff Owen/Ron Sachs
Celebrity

The 'Alice in Wonderland' actor makes the plea during furious closing arguments in the defamation trial against Amber Heard before the jury begins deliberation.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has begged jurors to "give him his life back." Having claimed that his life was ruined by Amber Heard's allegations of domestic abuse, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor made the plea during furious closing arguments in the former couple's blockbuster defamation trial on Friday morning, May 27.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez told jurors evidence in the trial showed 36-year-old Heard was the real "abuser" and the 58-year-old actor was the "abused" during their stormy relationship. The $100 million case was also branded "MeToo without any MeToo" after Vasquez forensically tore apart what she claimed were a string of "lies upon lies" by Heard.

Vasquez additionally claimed that Heard had put on a "performance" in the witness box that matched her on-set behavior when trying to get into character. The lawyer told Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, "There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Mr Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom but it is not Ms Heard."

During the couple's relationship, Vasquez said Depp suffered "persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse" at the hands of Ms. Heard. She added, "Six years ago today Miss Heard filed a false report of domestic violence against her husband of 15 months, Johnny Depp. It was a set up, she tipped off the paparazzi so they would be waiting."

Vasquez also stressed Heard never gave away all of her $7 million divorce settlement from Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles as she claimed. It was branded a "blatant lie" and she had only herself given under $1 million from to the ACLU and $250,000 to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital. Vasquez said, "When you catch Miss Heard in a lie she covers it up with more lies."

Referring to the tortured faces pulled by Heard in the witness box, Vasquez stressed, "Miss Heard's acting coach said Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she's acting. You saw it, sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, fantastic accounts of abuse. It was a performance."

  See also...

The celebrity lawyer added, "She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist. She wants you to believe she was abused countless times over the entire course of their relationship. The evidence does not bear that out."

Vasquez also walked the jury through a number of the incidents in which Heard claims she was beaten up. They included a December 2015 incident where she claims Depp headbutted her, leaving her with two black eyes, a broken nose and clumps of hair missing. The jury were shown a photo of Heard appearing on James Corden's chat show the next day smiling and larking around for the camera.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The Hollywood star claimed it falsely implied that he is a domestic abuser, which he strongly denies, and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

Depp is suing for $50 million, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."

Depp's other attorney Benjamin Chew continued closing statements and said Heard used the op-ed as a means of "trading on her accusations against Mr. Depp" because she had the movie "Aquaman" to promote. He added, "We implore you to give him his name back. This is MeToo without any MeToo."

It came after testimony ended Thursday, May 26 in the blockbuster case, with Heard telling jurors that she suffers minute-by-minute harassment, including death threats and daily trauma requiring special "rules" in her life to prevent anxiety attacks.

You can share this post!

Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

Queen Elizabeth II Eager to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet for First Time
Related Posts
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Accuses Amber Heard of Lying 'Too Many Times' in Closing Argument

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Accuses Amber Heard of Lying 'Too Many Times' in Closing Argument

Johnny Depp Doesn't Enjoy Having to Split Himself Open During Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Doesn't Enjoy Having to Split Himself Open During Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Calls Surprise Witness Who Accuses Amber Heard of Being 'Jealous and Crazy'

Johnny Depp Calls Surprise Witness Who Accuses Amber Heard of Being 'Jealous and Crazy'

Woman Claims Johnny Depp Is Father of Her Baby During Trial Against Amber Heard

Woman Claims Johnny Depp Is Father of Her Baby During Trial Against Amber Heard

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak