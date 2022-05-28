Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

INSTAR IMAGES/Cover Images TV

AceShowbiz - Jodie Foster is to star in season four of "True Detective". The 59-year-old actress, who won Best Actress from the Oscars for her roles in "The Accused" and "Silence of the Lambs", has been cast as Liz Danvers in the HBO crime drama for its upcoming season dubbed "Night Country".

According to Deadline, Jodie will be investigating the mysterious disappearances of six people from a research station in Ennis, Alaska on the series. She will also serve as executive producer for the upcoming series of the hit drama, while scripts will be penned by Issa Lopez, who has previously worked on "Tigers Are Not Afraid" and "Secondary Effects", along with Alan Page Arriaga.

About the season, a description from HBO reads, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Further details of the new season are not available, but it has been reported that the series remains in the development process. The anthology series itself previously had Matthew McConaughey, Rachel McAdams and Carmen Ejogo in the starring roles.

Jodie, who shot to fame as a child star in Disney hits such as "Freaky Friday" and "Candleshoe", has not appeared in a regular role on television since "Paper Moon" back in 1974. Her most recent guest-starring role on television was in 2009 when she gave voice to usually-silent character Maggie on "The Simpsons".