 
 

Queen Elizabeth II Eager to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth II Eager to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet for First Time
WENN/Avalon/John Rainford
Celebrity

The Queen is set to meet her nearly 1-year-old granddaughter for the very first time at her Platinum Jubilee, during which she celebrates 30 years on the throne.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Queen is said to be looking forward to seeing her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time at her Jubilee and "will welcome Harry and Meghan (Meghan Markle) with open arms." Insiders told Saturday, May 28's Daily Mail that the 96-year-old monarch is likely to spend time with the Sussexes next Saturday, when she celebrates 70 years on the throne and Lilibet is due to turn one.

A source said Her Majesty wants events running from Thursday to Sunday next week across Britain to be "an occasion in which the country, including her own family, comes together." They added, "Her Majesty is typically very keen that the Platinum Jubilee be a celebration not of herself and her own longevity, but of the institution of the monarchy and the people that support and sustain it."

"It is also a chance for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country," they went on explaining. "She doesn't want anything to overshadow it - and that includes any family issues."

  See also...

It is understood she will meet with 37-year-old Harry and 40-year-old Meghan Markle in private, with the couple set to stay at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor a short drive from the Queen's private apartments at the castle.

The U.S.-based pair are also said to be in line to attend the national Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. They may also attend at least one other public engagement - but sources are said to have "strongly" warned the public "should not expect them at every event" of the Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan may also spend time with other royal family members including Harry's father 73-year-old Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales and future king has not seen Harry's 3-year-old son Archie since he was a baby.

You can share this post!

Johnny Depp Begs Jurors to 'Give Him His Life Back' as Defamation Trial Goes to Jury

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet to Celebrate First Birthday in U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet to Celebrate First Birthday in U.K.

Meghan Markle Mocked Over Surprise Visit at Texas Shooting Scene After Refusing to See Her Sick Dad

Meghan Markle Mocked Over Surprise Visit at Texas Shooting Scene After Refusing to See Her Sick Dad

Meghan Markle Visits Memorial for Uvalde School Shooting Victims in Texas

Meghan Markle Visits Memorial for Uvalde School Shooting Victims in Texas

Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas 'Lost His Voice' Due to Stroke

Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas 'Lost His Voice' Due to Stroke

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak