Queen Elizabeth II Eager to Meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet for First Time

The Queen is set to meet her nearly 1-year-old granddaughter for the very first time at her Platinum Jubilee, during which she celebrates 30 years on the throne.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Queen is said to be looking forward to seeing her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time at her Jubilee and "will welcome Harry and Meghan (Meghan Markle) with open arms." Insiders told Saturday, May 28's Daily Mail that the 96-year-old monarch is likely to spend time with the Sussexes next Saturday, when she celebrates 70 years on the throne and Lilibet is due to turn one.

A source said Her Majesty wants events running from Thursday to Sunday next week across Britain to be "an occasion in which the country, including her own family, comes together." They added, "Her Majesty is typically very keen that the Platinum Jubilee be a celebration not of herself and her own longevity, but of the institution of the monarchy and the people that support and sustain it."

"It is also a chance for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country," they went on explaining. "She doesn't want anything to overshadow it - and that includes any family issues."

It is understood she will meet with 37-year-old Harry and 40-year-old Meghan Markle in private, with the couple set to stay at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor a short drive from the Queen's private apartments at the castle.

The U.S.-based pair are also said to be in line to attend the national Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. They may also attend at least one other public engagement - but sources are said to have "strongly" warned the public "should not expect them at every event" of the Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan may also spend time with other royal family members including Harry's father 73-year-old Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales and future king has not seen Harry's 3-year-old son Archie since he was a baby.