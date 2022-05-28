Excited Jesse Tyler Ferguson Expecting Second Baby With Husband Justin Mikita

Instagram Celebrity

While announcing that he will be welcoming a new member to his family, the 'Modern Family' actor shares that he is raising funds for the latest mass shootings to fight for 'LGBTQIA+ equality.'

AceShowbiz - Jesse Tyler Ferguson will soon add a father of two to his resume. Nearly two years after welcoming his first son Beckett, the "Modern Family" actor is "excited" to announce that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their second baby.

Making use of his Instagram account, the "Ivy & Bean" actor posted a video to share the happy news. Along with the clip, he wrote a caption that read, "@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we're expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling."

Jesse then used his Friday, May 27 celebratory post to share about his and Justin's nonprofit organization called Pronoun, and shed light on the latest mass shootings in the United States. "Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country," the 46-year-old added in the caption.

Elaborating more, "The Class" alum noted, "From senseless gun violence to state by state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women's reproductive health." Because of that, he explained that their organization will continue to "raise funds" to fight for "LGBTQIA+ equality."

Jesse and Justin have also partnered up with Mili Mili Shop, a female owned small business made in Los Angeles, on a custom collection of baby items. Every pennies collected from the collection would go to their organization.

"We are so proud to be partnering with @shopmilimili, a female (mommy) owned small business made in LA," he explained by writing, "On a gorgeous custom collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks & robes designed by queer artist @katiekaapcke with 100% of the proceeds going to PRONOUN."

The Montana native went on elaborating, "We will be using these resources to target states where reproductive health and transgender rights are currently under constant attack, starting today with a $25,000 donation each to @aclu_nationwide, @nationalabortionfederation & @everytown."

Jesse wrapped up his exciting message by writing, "We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family - and so proud to support the choice to do it." He then gave a shout out to people who helped him and his partner to expand their family. "A special thanks to @drshahinghadir & @scrcivf who has provided us the possibility to expand our family not once, but twice. We wouldn't be here without you!" he concluded.

Jesse welcomed Beckett with Justin via surrogate in July 2020. The "Food Between Friends" co-author took to his Instagram account to show his son to the world, while at the same time, celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. "Two weeks ago I got to see you become a dad," he gushed in the caption, "We are entering a whole new chapter and I couldn't be happier to be doing it with you."

Back in March 2021, the "Wonderful World" star opened up about parenthood during his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". He declared that he always wanted to be a father, but was waiting for his husband to be ready. "I was like, 'You let me know when you’re ready. But I was ready yesterday,' " he stated to host Ellen DeGeneres.

Jesse went on sharing that he and Justin have been singing showtunes since having Beckett. "We're raising him gay until he decides he's straight," he remarked, "On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded we listen to, his first exposure to music."