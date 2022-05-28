 
 

Caitlyn Jenner 'Shocked' After Being Snubbed From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Celebrity

Previously, it's reported that the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer wanted an 'intimate ceremony' and that the former Olympian 'simply didn't make the cut.'

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner apparently is not happy about not being invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding in Italy. The former Olympian was left "shocked" after her stepdaughter didn't include her name on the guest list.

A source on the 72-year-old star's team told Page Six in an article published on Friday, May 27 that "she is shocked" after being snubbed by her stepdaughter. In the meantime, a source close to the bride and groom told TMZ that Kourtney had no hard feelings at all. The informant informed that the couple allegedly "wanted a very small and intimate ceremony, and Caitlyn simply didn't make the cut."

"It's not that Kourtney and Caitlyn don't have a relationship," added the so-called insider. The source continued, "They do, but don't see or speak to each other all that much, so Kourtney didn't feel the need to invite her."

Kourtney's brother Rob Kardashian was also absent from the Sunday, May 22 luxurious bash and a report suggested he was keen to avoid the spotlight. A source said, "Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like the spectacle."

"It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person ... Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself," claimed the insider. "He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn't like to be around the cameras and at events like this."

Among those who attended the bash were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney's children, Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were also in attendance for the ceremony. However, Scott wasn't invited to the ceremony.

On Travis' side were his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and friends including Machine Gun Kelly, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox, and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney and Travis will reportedly hold another celebration when they're back in California which will give friends and family who were unable to travel to Italy the chance to toast the newlyweds.

