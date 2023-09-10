 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Struggles With Potty-Training His Son

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Struggles With Potty-Training His Son
The former 'Modern Family' actor dishes on his 'biggest parenting challenge right now' and says 'one thousand percent no' to having more children with husband Justin Mikita.

AceShowbiz - Jesse Tyler Ferguson has a hard time trying to get his son potty-trained. The 47-year-old actor shares Beckett, three, and nine-month-old Sullivan with husband Justin Mikita and explained that he is "struggling" to juggle the polarising life stages between his sons.

"They're really good! My biggest parenting challenge right now is potty training one while the other one is no-where near that. Juggling the different stages can be hard," he told InTouch magazine. Asked if there is a chance of any more kids in the future, Jesse replied, "One thousand percent no. This is it!"

Meanwhile, "The Class" star went on to add that he hopes to "lead by example" if his children ever decide to pursue a career in showbusiness. He added, "I hope I lead by example. My career makes me very happy, and I want to be able to do that and be a great dad to them. I want them to do things that they are passionate about and that make them happy!"

Away from TV, Jesse has enjoyed a Tony Award-winning stint on Broadway and more recently started up the "Dinner's on Me" podcast where he loved being joined by "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen because she is "like a sister" to him.

Asked about his favourite roles, he added, "I really enjoyed my time doing 'Take Me Out' on Broadway last season. I won a Tony Award for it, so that obviously my [favourite] experience. Oh gosh, I mean, 11 years with Julie Bowen I have a lot! She's basically like a sister to me. A lot of my good memories are actually from after the show ended. I call her up about parenting advice all the time. She's very good at it."

