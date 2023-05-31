Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tells Sarah Hyland to Delay Having Kids With Her Husband Wells Adams

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actor opens up on his advice to his former TV co-star about marriage life after she exchanged wedding vows with her fiance last year.

AceShowbiz - Jesse Tyler Ferguson has advised Sarah Hyland to enjoy married life "for a few years" before having children. The 47-year-old actor - who shares Beckett, two, and Sullivan, six months, with his husband Justin Mikita - has told his former "Modern Family" co-star to delay starting a family.

"I would say, 'Just be married for a few years.' That's what Justin and I did. We said, 'Let's do, like, five years of just being married, just the two of us, and then we'll talk about kids.' Hopefully that's what they're doing. But if they wanna (get started), I'm here for advice," he told Us Weekly.

Jesse also revealed that he doesn't plan to have any more children. He shared, "It sort of just worked out that two boys were what made sense for us. I think we're done. I think two is it for us."

Meanwhile, Sarah recently revealed that she's loving married life. The actress told E! News, "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband. I think he has to compromise - and it has been our entire relationship - of my multiple alarms in the morning."

Sarah explained that their relationship hasn't actually changed since they tied the knot. The actress - who married Wells Adams in 2022 - said, "We were together for so long and went through a pandemic."

"We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed - other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."

Sarah and Wells tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a California vineyard. The loved-up couple were joined on their big day by some of Sarah's former "Modern Family" co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse. Sofia, 50, even posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on her Instagram account. The actress captioned one of the images, "#sarahandwells wedding."

