Kendall Jenner Claims There's No Rivalry With Kim Kardashian Over Vogue Gig

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old model, who was initially touted to star on the publication's March 2022 cover until the outlet gave it to her half-sister instead, addresses the matter in a new episode of 'The Kardashians'.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is "happy" her sister Kim Kardashian was picked over her for a Vogue cover shoot. The 26-year-old model insisted there was no sibling rivalry over the job even though she had initially been touted to star on the publication's March 2022 cover until the outlet gave it to her half-sister instead.

When mother Kris Jenner broke the news to her that Kim would be doing the cover instead, she said on "The Kardashians", "I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy."

"There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover," she added.

Just prior to those scenes shown in the latest episodes of the reality series, momager Kris had shared that she was "so excited" for Kendall to star on the cover of Vogue before receiving a phone call from her agent who explained that the fashion magazine would rather use Kim. Speaking to the camera, she said, "I was so excited! I just got a call this morning from Kendall's agent, and he says, 'Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover.'"

SKIMS founder Kim had graced the cover of Vogue several times since shooting to fame with the rest of the reality TV dynasty back in 2007 but insisted that posing for the iconic magazine "never gets old" as she labelled the opportunity as "bittersweet" this time round.

"I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old," she explained. "This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this. But I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall]."