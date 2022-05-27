 
 

Amal Clooney on Opening Up About Periods With Her Daughters: 'It's Science'

The humans right lawyer, who shares twins Ella and Alexander with actor George Clooney, shares her plan on being open about menstrual cycle with her daughter.

AceShowbiz - Amal Clooney plans to be open about periods with her daughter.  The wife of Hollywood star George Clooney, with whom she shares ffour-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with him, teamed up with Prince Charles to present entrepreneur Tanzila Khan with the inaugural International Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment award on Wednesday, May 25, at the Prince's Trust Awards for her initiative in setting up a Deliveroo-style company for feminine hygiene products in Pakistan.

The 44-year-old humans right lawyer admitted that when the time comes she will be honest about the menstrual cycle with her daughter. She said, "Yeah [I'll be open] I mean, it's science. You want to give them facts. And not use euphemisms for everything and just be very matter-of-fact."

Meanwhile, the lawyer went on to explain that her "dream" for the future is to be able to give women the chance to chase their own goals and noted there is no way society can become "casual" about how far women's rights have come.

"[I want to] to give each girl a chance to chase any dream that she has. In the cases I work on, women are the victims of the worst forms of abuse," Amal told The Times newspaper. "So of course, I want my daughter to grow up in a world where that's not the case, and [that means] not just that she herself would not be under particular threat, but that that doesn't happen to any girl."

"I think that the worst thing we could do is be casual about our rights. This is not just a developing world issue. Sometimes in western countries you assume that women are equal to men in the workplace, for example," she continued.

"Then you have the #MeToo movement and more transparency about pay, and you see that's not necessarily the case. We're seeing now in the US that some rights are being reversed. So you have to be very vigilant," she added. The Prince's Trust Awards in Association with TK Maxx and Homesense' hosted by Ant and Dec will air at 8:30pm on Thursday 26 May on ITV and ITV Hub.

