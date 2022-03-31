Zendaya Didn't Need Makeup Artist for the 2022 Oscars

Celebrity

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star reveals she did her own makeup for the Sunday, March 27 ceremony, where she rocked a custom sequin Valentino Haute Couture skirt with a cropped blouse.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman didn't need a makeup artist to prep herself for the 2022 Academy Awards. The actress has revealed that she did her own makeup to complete her glamorous look at the Sunday, March 27 event.

The MJ of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took to her Instagram Story to flex her glam skills. On Tuesday, March 29, she shared a red carpet photo of her look that night and captioned it, "Every now and then I do my own beat." She tagged @lancomeofficial, for which she currently serves as a brand ambassador.

Zendaya revealed she did her own makeup for the 2022 Oscars.

For her glam-up look at the Oscars, Zendaya applied bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow. As for the outfit, she opted for a custom sequin Valentino Haute Couture skirt paired with a cropped blouse from the luxe label. She also accessorized with stacks of diamond serpentine bracelets from Bulgari on both wrists and a diamond necklace.

As for her hair, the "Dune" star needed a pro's help. "We decided to go with this soft up-sweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque," her hairstylist Antoinette Hill said. "It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."

Zendaya also did her own makeup for the Vanity Fair afterparty, where she teamed her black Sportmax pantsuit with a more dramatic, smokey makeup look. Comparing her two different looks from the same night, she pointed out, "And then I switched up the eye."

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old showed off her makeup prowess. In January 2016, she shared her selfie and teased in the caption, "I need to start doing makeup tutorials."

In the same year, she shared a few "DIY makeup tips" with Teen Vogue, telling her followers to take off their makeup before bed and "go with the natural idea of your eyebrows."