'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Denies Using Drugs During Season 2 Filming

During his first tell-all interview, the real estate agent also accuses his ex Natalie Lee of calling him 'disgusting,' prompting the latter to respond on Instagram.

Mar 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Love Is Blind" star Shayne Jansen is sharing his side of the story. He stopped by Nick Viall's "Viall Files" on Wednesday, March 30 to address the accusations that he used drugs during filming of the Netflix show's season 2.

"Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not," Shayne said in the podcast. "I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that's been injected into my body, but I think we've all had our times in our lives where we've done certain things."

The real estate agent noted that doing drugs while filming was nearly impossible. "People thought I was doing cocaine. I'm mic'd up the whole time," he said. "Everyone would have heard me do it. It's wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I'm mic'd up. They can literally hear you whispering. Every word you say. How could they not hear me do it?"

He also admitted to being "sick" of seeing people commenting snowflake emojis meant to symbolize cocaine on his posts. "I'm not naive to say I haven't done it before in my past, like no, but not in the show, I'm not stupid. I'm not going to risk everything for that on the show," he shared.

When it came to his high energy, Shayne blamed it on his "severe ADHD." He explained, "I have severe, severe ADHD, and you're sitting in this tiny, little room for like three hours. It's not 30 minutes. It's like three hours, and you have cameras here, cameras here, staring at you while you're confessing your love and you're talking about all your deep emotions. It's a very uncomfortable situation, right? You don't get used to it."

Also in the episode, Shayne addressed his ex Natalie Lee, who rejected him on the altar. "[There were] some things that happened the last couple [of] days where it's just like, I'm just fed up with it now," he said.

Shayne also accused Natalie of calling him a "disgusting human being" because she "still can't get over" his post-show communication with Shaina Hurley. Shayne additionally addressed the ways in which Natalie allegedly mistreated him. Despite that, he insisted that "Natalie is a good person."

"What we went through was very dramatic for both of us. I just had a lot to get off my chest... I don't wish ill will on her and I don't wish her to get hate at all," he continued.

Natalie was quick to shut down the allegations. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Yes, I know about the podcast and am very shocked by what was said. A few things (of many) I want to clear up: Regarding the comment about me 'scripting' our conversations: I never told Shayne what to say nor did we ever discuss or plan what to say in certain scenes."

"I did, however, set boundaries with filming - specifically I asked him to not drink alcohol before 'serious' scenes and to not share in-depth details of our intimacy out of respect for my family. I know he found this frustrating; the latter is what led to our fight in Mexico," she added.

As for calling him a "disgusting human being," Natalie claimed that it was because Shayne called to tell her he was going to "bury" her and "drag [her] down with him" on the podcast for ending the possibility of reconciliation between them. "He's right - I haven't been able to get over this and it is the main reason I can't get back together with him. This is something we have discussed numerous times via text these last several months. His hangout with Shaina during the premiere of the show is NOT the reason," she said.