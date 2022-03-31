 
 

David Beckham's Mansion Burglarized by Masked Intruder While He and Victoria Relax Downstairs

The former soccer player and his wife are reportedly left 'shaken up' by the home invasion which takes place at the couple's Holland Park mansion in West London.

  Mar 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) have suffered a break-in at their London property. A masked intruder broke into their mansion and stole thousands of pounds worth of belongings while the couple was relaxing downstairs.

On Wednesday, March 30, The Sun reported that the thief entered an upstairs bedroom of the couple's Holland Park home while the former soccer player, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven Beckham relaxed downstairs. The break-in went unnoticed until the couple's 17-year-old son Cruz Beckham returned home from a night out to discover broken glass in the ransacked room.

A source told the outlet that David and Victoria had been "shaken up" by the invasion which took place between 08:30 P.M. and 11:30 P.M. on February 28. "The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home," said the source.

"Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area," added the insider. "Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off."

The informant later elaborated, "The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically." It's also said that the thief "had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

"The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house," shared the insider. "He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom."

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to the outlet that they are still investigating the incident and said it was unclear whether the bandit was operating alone or with accomplices. "A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue," said a spokesperson. "Inquiries are ongoing. Police believe entry was forced to a neighboring property, and an attempt made to access another."

