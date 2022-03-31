 
 

The Wanted Star Tom Parker Lost Battle With Cancer

The singer, who rose to fame as a member of the British-Irish boy band boy band, passed away at the age of 33 almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

  Mar 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another musician has gone too soon. Tom Parker, who rose to fame as a member of boy band The Wanted, passed away at the age of 33 almost two years after he was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

Confirming Tom's death was his wife Kelsey. Sharing a photograph of her late husband and a family photo, she wrote, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children," she added. "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

The Wanted also posted the first image on their Instagram page. Alongside the snap, they penned, "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates."

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel," the British-Irish boy band continued. "Always and forever in our hearts."

Tom revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October 2020. He was given 12 to 18 months of survival when he first learned his diagnosis. However, after undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions, he hoped he would get rid of active cancer cells by March 2022.

In January 2021, he learned that there was a "significant reduction" in the size of his tumor. "I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment," he told his Instagram followers.

In November, he divulged that his brain tumor was "under control. "I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We've got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE," he declared.

"Such a mix of emotions . We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey," the English native further noted. "Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me,Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo."

