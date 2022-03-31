Chris Rock Breaks Silence After Will Smith Oscars Slap: 'I'm Still Processing'

WENN/Phil Lewis Celebrity

The 'Grown Ups' star receives a standing ovation from the crowd at his standup show in Boston before he addresses the Sunday incident and tells his jokes.

Mar 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock has broken his silence after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards. Performing for his first standup show since the Sunday, March 27 incident, he addressed the elephant in the room at The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday, March 30.

According to Variety, Chris received a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the audience upon entering the stage. "Whoa, okay!" he said, showing up in an all-white outfit. "Yo, let me do the show!"

"What's up, Boston?" the comedian asked the crowd, before he began making reference to the Oscars slap, "How was your weekend?!" He then told the crowd that he didn't have much to say about the incident, since he's still "processing what happened."

"I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened," he said, adding that he would eventually talk about it later, "So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."

An audience member then chanted, "F**k Will Smith!" before Chris continued with the show. "I'm going to tell some jokes," he said. "It's nice to just be out."

Earlier, upon arriving at the Wilbur Theater, Chris looked stoic as at least a dozen local broadcast journalists were awaiting outside the venue. They reportedly came as early as two hours before showtime.

The "Grown Ups" star ignored the press when stepping out his car and heading into the theater, keeping his head down. He wore a black sweater under a black jacket with gray jeans and a black cap.

Following the Oscars slap, there was a spike on ticket sales for Chris' "Ego Death Tour". TickPick claimed on Monday that they have sold more tickets to the comedian's tour overnight than they did in the past month combined. Ticket prices also have surged since Sunday night, going for as much as $800 to $8,000 on secondary sites.