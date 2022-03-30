Bruce Willis to Give Up Acting After He's Diagnosed With Aphasia

Movie

The actor's family reveals that he has 'been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.'

AceShowbiz - Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his acting career. It was announced that the John McClane depicter in the "Die Hard" film series will quit acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Confirming the news was Bruce's family on her Instagram account. She began her Wednesday, March 30 post by writing, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," they noted alongside a photo of the actor. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," the family concluded, signing the note from the Bruce's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus his wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce is known for his long career in Hollywood over several decades, often playing the lead in action films like Die Hard and its sequels, Armageddon and more.

He has also appeared in iconic films like Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, 12 Monkeys and Sin City, often as tough-guy characters with a heart of gold. More recently, he starred in the 2018 Eli Roth-directed hit action-thriller Death Wish.

Bruce has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards, and has several projects lined up for a 2022 release.