CHIKA Appears to Quit Social Media After Being Accused of 'Seeking Attention' With Suicidal Post

Just days after announcing that she is 'alive' following her concerning social media post, the 'SONGS ABOUT YOU' raptress is accused by an online troll of 'doing it for clout.'

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rapper CHIKA has been missing in action. The "SONGS ABOUT YOU" raptress, who recently revealed that she's "alive" following her suicidal note, appeared to quit social media after she was accused of "seeking attention" by an online troll.

On Tuesday, March 29, the "U Should" femcee took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of an aggressive comment from one user. In it, the said person wrote, "@chikalogy you are doing it for clout! For attention! Because if you really wanted to commit suicide then you would have."

"Just say you're crying out for help and you need someone to care! You need someone to support you! Just say you're hurting!" the harsh comment continued to read. "Because we actually had ppl who commuted [sic] suicide without any warning - no text messages, no phone calls, no nothing. While you're out here playing with this!"

In a following Story, CHIKA just left a single thumbs up emoji. The Grammy nominee hasn't made any social media posts since she uploaded the screengrab and her response.

On March 26, CHIKA left her fans worried as she revealed that she's planning to take her own life after she failed to jump from the top of The Intercontinental in Los Angeles. "I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. not because i don't want to, but because the metal stairs were scary," she wrote in the concerning post. "That's the thing about having a f**ked up brain. no matter how much pain you're in, there will always be something holding you back."

CHIKA later noted that "it's draining & sad. it looks like crying wolf, but it's not. it's just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. [she is[ tired of myself too." The "BALENCIES" went on to say that she "[doesn't] need anyone feeling bad or worried bc i failed the last time i tried. save your emotions for when I succeed." The femcee, who described herself as a "cautionary tale of sorts [when no one listens]," then labeled her potential suicide as "eternal freedom."

Less than 24 hours later, CHIKA unveiled that she's "alive" after seeking help from a hospital. "Leaving the hospital. Not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that's okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks," she tweeted.