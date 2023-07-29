CHIKA Claims the Flight Drama With T.I. and Tiny's Granddaughter 'Almost' Killed Her

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - CHIKA has addressed the drama she had with T.I. and Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle's granddaughter on a Delta flight. When opening up about the matter, the "TRUTH OR DARE" raptress claimed the issue had "almost" killed her.

For the record, the 26-year-old came under fire for complaining about crying babies on a plane. Turned out, one of the babies was the child of Tiny's daughter (and T.I.'s stepdaughter) Zonnique Pullins.

Now in an interview with Rolling Stone, CHIKA reflected, "I feel like people used that moment as a reason to dog pile. It was completely blown out of proportion." She added, "I have a lot of thoughts on that actually. I think that any other person on this f**king planet being frustrated and venting like that would never be taken as 'harshly' as everyone else took it."

"There's a lot of moving parts there that people wanted to ignore in order to have a different conversation, so I allowed them to. If I were to have read into it any further, it would've killed me, and it almost did," she further noted. "So ultimately, just let that conversation happen and let people think what they want to think."

Despite the criticism she had for her complaint, CHIKA refused to apologize to the mother and children. "Why would i do that," she asked an online user who suggested issuing an apology. "It wouldn't be sincere. i'm sorry you saw it. i'm not sorry for saying what i said cuz it wasn't personal. it was venting about a scenario/stranger. idc like that."

The female rapper kept touching on the matter in a series of tweets. "Imagine commenting on the scent of someone you can't afford to sit beside," the artist penned while firing back at someone calling her a "musty heaux."

"btw, like i said on my story: shawty was tryna get her lick back cuz i called her and her children a plethora of names in jest," she continued. "but b***h, i showered 30 min prior to boarding and my clothes were fresh out the dryer. you saw fat & thought, 'lemme attribute a smell to her body.' "

"And that's why it's STILL f**k your kids," CHIKA concluded. "i complained (rudely) for a real reason. you and your busted a** nanny just chose to be trash & lie on the internet. again, choke."

