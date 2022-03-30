Latto Lists Lavish Gifts Her Beau Gave Her After Troll Claims He Did 'Bare Minimum'

Instagram Celebrity

When clapping back at the hater, the 'B***h From Da Souf' raptress mentions numerous expensive gifts her boyfriend gave her, including a Lamborghini, a pink Chevrolet Corvette, a pink Richard Mille and some Hermes Birkin bags.

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) is defending her boyfriend. The "B***h From Da Souf" hitmaker has listed off numerous lavish gifts from her beau after an online troll claimed that he only did the "bare minimum."

On Monday, March 28, the "Big Energy" femcee turned to her Twitter account to respond to the hater who insisted that her boyfriend, who made the hip-hop artist cry in a hookah bar due to his sweet gesture, only did the bare minimum. She then responded, "What's bare minimum? The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mille? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe."

"Not to mention I GET THE D**K TO MYSELF," Latto fumed. The "Soufside" raptress then noted that the most important thing for her is that her beau continuously supports her emotionally. "It's his emotional support that do it for me!" she pointed out, before concluding, "U hating from outside the club."

Earlier that day, Latto shared a screengrab of a text exchange with her significant other. In it, he told her everything was "falling in place" for her and "nobody can't stop" it. Along with the screenshot, she wrote, "My man got me crying in the hookah bar yall."

Recently, Latto got candid about her relationship during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. When being asked about her romance, she admitted that she prefers to keep it low-key.

"I just don't make it a public thing," Latto shared. "Like I'll tell people, 'yeah, da-da-da, 'cause I got a man or whatever.' I just don't want to make it a public thing. I feel like I have to expose so much of my life unwillingly already."

Elsewhere during the chat, Latto said that she believes her man isn't "going nowhere" as "he's been there at my worst." She explained, "He helps me, too. A lot of the times, the industry try to paint it like it's a distraction to be in a relationship. My relationship has helped me behind the scenes and in the actual industry. Emotionally, when I'm just over it, when I need advice and I need to know certain things that I didn't know, he be there for me."