'RHONJ' Recap: Teresa and Gia Giudice Come at Margaret Josephs

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice's feud with Margaret Josephs escalated in a new episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". The Tuesday, March 29 episode saw Teresa and her daughter Gia Giudice coming at Margaret as they accused her of being a "b***h" and "looking s**tty."

The fight took place during a tree climbing activity which Traci Johnson planned. At the event, Teresa appeared to be wanting to make Margaret, who has been vocal about questionable past of Teresa's fiance Luis Ruela, bad in front of others. Teresa said Margaret "looks s**tty" because of the way she exposed Jennifer Aydin's husband Bill's affair, adding everyone knew about it because of Margaret.

The fight between Teresa and Margaret blew up to the point that Jackie Goldschneider's analogy about Gia Giudice last season was brought up again. Margaret also accused of Teresa trying to deflect and take the attention off of Luis' past and all the claims about him being abusive to his exes. That got Teresa so mad as she decided to leave the event early.

Teresa, meanwhile, pretended like nothing was wrong when she came to Dolores Catania's charity softball event as she tried to get the girls to wear the athletic clothes she's trying to sell. As Margaret and Traci refused to wear Teresa's workout clothes, Dolores tried defending Teresa. Even after Teresa showed up, Margaret didn't want to put her leggings on, saying, "We're good."

That was when Teresa's daughter Gia inserted herself into the feud, telling Margaret that the leggings were not very different from the ones Margaret already had on. The 21-year-old also said that her mom supports them in all of their endeavors, so it was unfair for Margaret to act like that. Gia then went into the bathroom and told Teresa that Margaret was acting like a "b***h" to her.

Later when playing softball, Teresa body-shamed Margaret as she joked about how Margaret looked overweight. Teresa said Margaret's butt wouldn't "jiggle" if she was wearing her leggings. While Teresa thought her comments were funny, Margaret didn't seem to be amused.