Bre Tiesi Gushes Over Supportive Relationship With Nick Cannon's Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - There is no bad blood between Bre Tiesi and Mariah Carey. The 30-year-old, who is currently expecting a baby with Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon, reveals in a new interview that she gets along well with the "Reflection" hitmaker.

During her appearance on E! News' "Daily Pop", Bre said that she and the pop star are "very supportive of each other." She explained, "I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation, and we're all very supportive and just respect that. Like, 'That's your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we're here.' "

Also in the interview, Bre talked about her relationship with Nick. "Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," the soon-to-be-mom shared. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' "

She went on gushing over "The Masked Singer" host as saying, "That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

News that Nick and Bre are expecting a child together broke at the end of January when the pair were seen at a gender reveal party. It didn't take long before he confirmed that his baby No. 8 in on the way in an episode of "Nick Cannon" show. "I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Nick explained, referring to his and Alyssa Scott's son who died in December 2021.

"Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family," he added.

Nick later apologized for mentioning Zen while confirming the pregnancy news. "I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting," Nick said. "I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."

As Nick vowed to "do better with delicate and sensitive discussions," he said that he promised the mothers of his children to be more understanding and compassionate. "I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will," Nick continued. "And I'm gonna love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."