Reginae Carter Says She's Mature Enough to Stop Entertaining Haters

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of rapper Lil Wayne explains in a new interview with 'The Breakfast Club' why she stops responding to haters who diss her, her dad or her mom, Toya Johnson.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter was once known as the queen of clap back. The daughter of Lil Wayne, however, hasn't been involved in an online argument with either trolls or fellow celebrities who made dissing comments about her, her dad or her mom, Toya Johnson, and she explained why in a new interview with "The Breakfast Club".

"I got older, one," Reginae explained to host Charlamagne tha God. "Two… I wanted to do stuff in life. I feel like the clap backs-you don't know who's in that room. You don't know who you're going to clap back to that you might need one day."

The "T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle" star went on to say that her actions could have a negative impact on her acting career. "I want to act," she elaborated. "It's so many directors-there's so many people that might hear that I clap back at this person and might [be like], 'Oh she hard to work with.' … So I just have to get my act together and I'm still working on myself still to this day."

"You got to understand, I am this celebrity kid who's grown up and I had young parents. I've always heard the word yes, I never heard the word no until I got older to find like, 'Okay I don't care who your parents are.' … In this acting world you really hear [no]. … I had to humble myself," she continued.

When the host pressed if she really never heard the word no growing up, Reginae responded, "Well, my mom. But I call my dad and [he'd] be like, 'Yes.' That's what my life was. That's why I respect my mom so much. Shout out to my mom. … She's still on me and I'm 23 years old. I thank my mom every day because I could go another way. It's a lot of celebrity kids that go that way and I don't want to go that path. I want to be respectful-I want people to respect me."

Several celebrities applauded Reginae with her decision. "My baby," Tiny a.k.a. Tameka Cottle said in an Instagram comment. Singer B. Simone added, "I love that's she's maturing and so self aware. Love her."

"I've always loved her," Bobby Lytes raved. Meanwhile, LeToya Luckett gushed, "That's right love!"

One of Reginae's most-viral clap backs was when she fired back at Kodak Black for dissing her dad. "Hey, turn this s**t off, bro," Kodak could be heard saying in a video clip from a Miami club back in 2019. "Where Lil Wayne? You should've died when you was a baby."

Upon catching wind of the video, Reginae quickly defended her rapper father on Instagram. "You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don't bother nobody. … You pick the night he didn't go to LIV to say that. You bold," she wrote at the time. She went on to say that Kodak's "Dying to Live" album "sound[ed] like my daddy old s**t. Gtfoh."