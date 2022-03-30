Kelly Clarkson Receives Approval From Judge to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Instagram Celebrity

The singer previously revealed that although she wanted to legally swap her middle name for her last name, she will still go by Kelly Clarkson professionally.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has finalized her name change. The season 21 judge of "The Voice" received approval from a Los Angeles judge to officially change her name to Kelly Brianne more than a month after she filed the legal documents.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," so read the docs obtained by Page Six. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host submitted her petition to legally swap her middle name for her last name on February 16. The 39-year-old singer stated she has a "desire" to adjust her moniker as she believes "my new name more fully reflects who I am."

When speaking about her decision, Kelly told "PEOPLE (the TV Show!)" around a week prior, "I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name... I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson." She then quipped, "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"

The name change arrived after Kelly finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this month. A source informed PEOPLE that she's "obviously happy" with the news, before adding, "The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."

"Kelly always worked so hard and is a great mom," a separate source claimed. "She is very relieved that the divorce is settled. She just wants to be with her children." The informant also added that the former couple "had many issues" during their marriage but the "Because of You" hitmaker "never expected the divorce to be so dramatic."