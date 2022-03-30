 
 

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Excited to Be Expecting Their 7th Child After 'Many Ups and Downs'

Sharing the good news on Instagram, the actor's yoga instructor wife says they 'were pretty sure our family was complete,' and are 'beyond happy with this surprise.'

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin's family continues to expand with a soon new addition to their brood. The couple is currently expecting their seventh child together after experiencing "many ups and downs over the past few years."

Breaking the news via Instagram, Hilaria posted on Tuesday, March 29 a video capturing her kids' reactions when finding out that they're going to have another sibling. They were showering their mom with kisses as Alec sat on the corner and smiled.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote in the caption. The pregnancy came as a surprise for the pair as she shared, "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

"I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids-as you can see, they are super excited!" she went on explaining. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones."

Alec and Hilaria, who tied the knot on June 30, 2012, already share six children together, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, whom they welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also a father to 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The actor is currently facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins' family following the shooting accident on the set of "Rust", which resulted in the death of the cinematographer. He has denied responsibility for the accident, claiming that he didn't pull the trigger.

