Jim Carrey Slams 'Spineless' Oscars Crowd Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Chris Rock Slap

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jim Carrey is criticizing the audience at the 2022 Oscars for applauding Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. In a new interview, the "Dumb & Dumber" actor dubbed the crowd giving the "King Richard" star a standing ovation "spineless."

When making an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday, March 29, the 60-year-old actor shared that he "was sickened by the standing ovation [when Will later took home the award for Best Actor]." He later told host Gayle King, "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore.' "

Jim also said that if he'd been in Chris' position, he'd do the same as Chris as he simply didn't "want the hassle" that came with filing a police report. However, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" actor noted that he'd like to sue Will.

"I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever," explained Jim. "It's going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time."

Jim continued, "If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show a disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words." Jim later said that he believed the moment "didn't escalate."

"It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrating, and I wish him the best. I really do," Jim elaborated. The "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" star went on lamenting, "I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment."

"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night," Jim stated. "You know, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did."

Jim appeared to be most disappointed in the fact that "it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you're nominated for an Oscar" and he felt Will hijacked the moment for a personal encounter with Chris. "It's a gantlet of devotion that you have to do, and it was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing," said the "Yes Man" actor.

Following the altercation, Will apologized publicly to Chris. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," the statement read. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

In his apology note, Will also highlighted that his behavior "was unacceptable and inexcusable." The actor later justified his anger, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."