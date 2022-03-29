Jay-Z's Star-Studded Oscars Afterparty Garners Dozens of Protesters

https://www.beyonce.com/ Celebrity

Rihanna, Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and other guests have to make their way through angry protesters, who accuse Chateau Marmont of racial discrimination, to get inside.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 didn't only attract A-listers. It was said that dozens of angry protesters were waiting outside the "racist" hotels, making the stars have to make their way through them to get inside.

Among those who showed up at the rapper's Gold Party were [cRihanna], Saweetie, Kim Kardashian and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. They were all greeted by frustrated former employees of the hotel who claimed that they were mistreated by management.

"There was an enormous security and police force that Jay-Z and Chateau must have called in," Unite Here Local Union 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen told Page Six. "I have never seen so many private security guards in my life in one event. You would have thought it was Camp David or the White House."

He went on to say, "We find it ironic that Jay-Z is about fighting back against the man and he had enormous support from the police." He added, "Most people who were at the Oscars did not go to the party," describing the crowd as "a few stars and D-list wannabes" who "should be ashamed of themselves."

Prior to this, Kurt blasted Jay-Z for throwing the bash at the hotel when people are boycotting the Sunset Strip property due to unfair treatment of workers, racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

"For JAY-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive," he said. "They must move their event and choose an after-party hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. JAY-Z has a responsibility to do better."

"We hope JAY-Z joins Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley in boycotting Chateau Marmont," Peterson continued.

Thomasina Gross, a black former server at the hotel who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2021, added, "I'm a huge fan of [Beyonce Knowles] and Jay-Z, so working at their Gold Party year after year was such an honor and pleasure."

Thomasina continued, "They made it a point to acknowledge our hard work and treated us like human beings, not just servers. They said our presence meant a lot to them in terms of helping their party be a success. As I allege in my lawsuit I faced sexual harassment as a Black woman while working other events at Chateau. I can't help but think if Jay-Z knew how Chateau treats their workers, they wouldn't ignore this fact and continue to throw parties there."