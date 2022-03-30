Liam Payne Confuses Fans With His Apparent New Accent

Instagram Celebrity

The British singer gets baffled with his apparent new mixed accent that he uses while discussing Will Smith's Oscars slap in a new interview with 'Good Morning Britain'.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne weighed in on Will Smith's Oscars slap in a new interview, but fans were more focused on another thing. The British singer got "Good Morning Britain" viewers baffled with his apparent new accent.

While attending Elton John's AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, Liam talked about the "King Richard" actor slapping Chris Rock onstage for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. "Will Smith actually used to live behind my house, I had the pleasure of knowing his son and daughter very well and we did Men In Black 3 with him," Liam, who hails from Wolverhampton, said in what sounded like an Irish-American accent.

"He didn't know, being Chris Rock, he didn't wanna do what he had to, being Will Smith, and she did nothing, being Jada," the singer added.

Fans, however, were more interested in Liam's sudden change in accent. "Why is he talking like that? Very odd," one person commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Very odd … strangest mix of different accents."

"I don't think anything has ever confused me more than Liam Payne's accent in that interview at the Oscars," a third person opined. A fourth added, "Liam Payne's hybrid accent is the most out of the blue and unnecessary thing that occurred at the Oscars."

Someone appeared to offer a possible explanation of why Liam sounded different. "He might be doing a film. It often happens to actors when they're accent switching a lot. It's very normal actually," the person said.

Liam has yet to comment on the matter.