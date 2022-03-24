 
 

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

People are boycotting the Sunset Strip hotel property due to unfair treatment of workers as it's also accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce Knowles are known for their Oscars afterparty with that being one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood. The power couple's Gold Party is set to take place on Sunday evening, March 27, but some people are not feeling the location choice.

According to a new report, the rapper's bash will take place at the lavish Chateau Marmont. "Exclu: Jay-Z's Oscar party set to return to the Chateau Marmont, running afoul of a boycott against the hotel over, among other issues, racial discrimination. Boycott supporters include Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Ta-Nehisi Coates & Roxane Gay," The Hollywood Reporter's journalist Gary Baum tweeted on Wednesday, March 23.

People are boycotting the Sunset Strip hotel property due to unfair treatment of workers. It's also accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment. Thomasina Gross, who is a black former server at the hotel, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2021, claiming she had been "repeatedly passed over for higher-paying roles in favor of several white hires."

Among those who blasted the hip-hop mogul for holding a party at the hotel was co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11 Kurt Peterson. "For JAY-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive," he said. "They must move their event and choose an after-party hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. JAY-Z has a responsibility to do better."

"We hope JAY-Z joins Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Roxane Gay, Ashley Nicole Black and Samira Wiley in boycotting Chateau Marmont," Peterson continued.

"I'm a huge fan of Beyonce and Jay-Z, so working at their Gold Party year after year was such an honor and pleasure," Gross added. "They made it a point to acknowledge our hard work and treated us like human beings, not just servers. They said our presence meant a lot to them in terms of helping their party be a success. As I allege in my lawsuit I faced sexual harassment as a Black woman while working other events at Chateau. I can't help but think if Jay-Z knew how Chateau treats their workers, they wouldn't ignore this fact and continue to throw parties there."

It was also said that the union is planning a protest against the event with a picket line. A representative for Jay-Z has yet to comment on the controversy.

