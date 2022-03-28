Kendall Jenner Angrily Leaves Scott Disick During Heated Argument in New 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "The Kardashians" will definitely be bringing more drama when it premieres on Hulu. To build an anticipation for the upcoming reality TV series following the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Hulu released a new trailer which aired during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

The trailer hints that it will feature Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement. Kicking off the trailer is Kris Jenner, who shares her excitement before the Blink-182 drummer proposes to her eldest daughter. "One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen and Kourtney has no idea," the momager says, hinting that the family is all involved in the romantic proposal.

Later, Kylie Jenner talks about expecting a second child with rapper Travis Scott (II). "I am very excited to have another baby," the makeup mogul reveals. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, appears to get candid about her divorce from Kanye West as she says, "It's really hard with Kanye."

The clip also sees Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson co-parenting their daughter True, though the former notes that their relationship is "complicated." The Good American jeans founder seemingly is struggling to trust him again after being cheated on multiple times as she notes that "trust takes time."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick are seen getting into a heated argument. It is unknown what they are arguing about, but the supermodel seemingly has had enough with it. "I'm so over this, Scott. I'm out," she says before getting out of her seat and storming off.

Toward the end of the video, Kris brags about two of her daughters being considered for the cover of American Vogue. "I probably would have murdered Kendall myself if it was between the two of us," Kim, who eventually graced the cover solo for the magazine's March 2022 issue, says in the trailer.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

"The Kardashians" is scheduled to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.