Artist of the Week: Charli XCX

The English singer/songwriter leads multiple music charts with her fifth studio album 'Crash', which features guest appearances from Rina Sawayama and Caroline Polachek among others.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX proved haters wrong with her latest studio record, "Crash". Despite previously getting criticism over her album rollout, the English singer/songwriter managed to steal the No. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes Album Sales Chart with the release.

"Crash" also leads the U.K. Official Albums Chart Top 100 as it becomes the biggest seller on physical formats, accounting for some 83 percent of its total chart sales. It marks Charli's first time to top the race as her previous best position on the chart was at No. 14 for 2019's "Charli".

Dropped on March 18, the new album consists of 12 songs, including the title track, "Good Ones", "New Shapes" ft. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens as well as "Beg for You" ft. Rina Sawayama. The latter, meanwhile, is currently at No. 24 position on the U.K. Official Singles Chart.

The accomplishments are such a payback for Charli considering that she had drawn backlash over "Crash" rollout. The criticism was bad enough that the "Boom Clap" hitmaker decided to take a break from Twitter in February.

"I have been feeling like I can't do anything right at the moment," the Grammy-nominated artist said in a statement shared on the blue-bird app. "I know social media isn't exactly a heaven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here."

"I've noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me - for the choices of songs I've chosen to release, for the way I've decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I've ever done, for things I say, things I do etc," the musician continued. "I've been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it."

Charlie went on to note, "I just wanted to get on her and say, hey I'm really out here trying my best and working my a** off to make things that are hot and exciting and there's honestly so much more insane stuff to come." She added, "In the meantime, I'm thinking of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can't really handle it here right now."