 
 

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

After the rock band announces the sudden passing of its member via their Instagram and Twitter account while they are currently on tour in South America, tributes quickly pour in on social media.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters family is dealing with a devastating loss. One of its own members, Taylor Hawkins, has suddenly passed away while the band is currently on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

The band shared the sad news via their official Instagram and Twitter account on Friday, March 25. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a statement posted by the band. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The band went on sending their condolences to Taylor's family and his loved ones, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The cause of death is not immediately given. A rep for Foo Fighters told Rolling Stone the band was preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia when Taylor passed away. Colombian news outlet Semana reported Taylor was found dead in his hotel room. It's currently unknown how the tragedy will affect the rest of their touring dates.

Meanwhile, tributes have quickly poured in from fellow musicians on social media. Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello was one those who quickly reacted to the news as writing, "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

Nickelback said he was "in utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins." He added, "Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

Former Dream Theatre drummer Mike Portnoy echoed the sentiment as tweeting, "In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I've always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I'm absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family."

Taylor joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, after original drummer William Goldsmith left the band. Prior to being a member of the band, he had played drums for Alanis Morissette. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney with Foo Fighters in 2021.

