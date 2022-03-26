 
 

Ed Sheeran-Backed Ukrainian Band Denied Performance at Benefit Concert

Ed Sheeran-Backed Ukrainian Band Denied Performance at Benefit Concert
TikTok
Music

The new video comes after the 'Shape of You' hitmaker takes to his social media account to respond to the band's online plea to join the upcoming benefit concert.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ukrainian band Antytila's hope to perform remotely from Kyiv at next week's "Concert for Ukraine" was shattered. Even though Ed Sheeran showed support for the band in a video responding to their plea, the band claimed that they were denied performance at the two-hour benefit show.

In a new TikTok video on Friday, March 25, the group, who donned combat uniform and helmets as they're fighting in the country, they shared that the event organizers had turned them down. "Hello everyone, we're Antytila," lead singer Taras Topolya began.

"Ed Sheeran got back to us, he said that he'll be happy to check out our music. So we want to thank him for supporting Ukraine. It's a big pleasure for us," he went on to say. "But we also heard back from the organisers of the benefit concert and were told no. The reason is their concert has a purely humanitarian purpose but we are wearing helmets and holding arms."

  See also...

"You know first of all we are musicians, helmets, body armour are temporary. But we understand the answer and accept it. So you have to excuse us, we were not expecting it," he continued. As of now, the organizers for "Concert for Ukraine" have yet to give an official statement regarding the matter.

The new video came after Ed took to his social media account to respond to the band's online plea to join the benefit concert. "Hey guys, I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week," the "Perfect" hitmaker said on TikTok.

"I can't wait to check your music out, guys. And I'm sending you lots of love," he concluded.

"Concert for Ukraine" is set to boost performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol and Becky Hill among others. Taking place at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham at March 29, the event is expected to raise over £3million which will be donated by ITV to the Disaster Emergency Committee fund.

You can share this post!

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Continue 'Everything Has Changed' Story With 'The Joker and The Queen'

Ed Sheeran Recalls Near-Fatal Mishap During Music Video Filming With Elton John

Ed Sheeran Recalls Near-Fatal Mishap During Music Video Filming With Elton John

Ed Sheeran Unleashes Fun-Filled Music Video for 'Merry Christmas' Ft. Elton John

Ed Sheeran Unleashes Fun-Filled Music Video for 'Merry Christmas' Ft. Elton John

Ed Sheeran Recalls Being Turned Down From 'Britannia High' by Arlene Phillips

Ed Sheeran Recalls Being Turned Down From 'Britannia High' by Arlene Phillips

Most Read
Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad
Music

Normani Sparks Debate With Her Naked 'Fair' Billboard Ad

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Kodak Black's Producer Accuses Latto of Trying to 'Assassinate' the Rapper With Her Recent Claim

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj Urged to Boycott Grammys by J. Prince: 'F**k Em!'

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Tory Lanez Begins Petition for Black Men to Perform at Coachella After Many Urge Kanye's Removal

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

Joyner Lucas Blasts Lollapalooza for Putting His Name on Flyer With Tiny Font, Slams Headliner MGK

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire Among Performers at 2022 Oscars

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Heidi Montag Accuses Lady GaGa of Stealing Song and Sabotaging Her Music Career

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Becky G and Luis Fonsi to Perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With 'Encanto' Cast at 2022 Oscars

Harry Styles Announces Release Date of New Album's 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Announces Release Date of New Album's 'Harry's House'

Latto Defends Herself After Being Accused of Not Crediting Songwriter for 'Up an Down'

Latto Defends Herself After Being Accused of Not Crediting Songwriter for 'Up an Down'

BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the Grammys

BTS Member J-Hope Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of the Grammys

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Quavo Supports Protest Against Grammys as He Vows to Perform at J. Prince's Rival Concert

Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA

Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA