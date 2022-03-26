 
 

Jenelle Evans Hospitalized for Possible Autoimmune Disorder Following Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

Jenelle Evans Hospitalized for Possible Autoimmune Disorder Following Fibromyalgia Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

A little over two weeks after revealing her fibromyalgia diagnosis, the former star of 'Teen Mom 2' is rushed to a hospital after suffering from mysterious 'chest pain.'

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans has gotten candid about her latest medical issue. The former star of "Teen Mom 2" was rushed to hospital for possible autoimmune disorder a little over two weeks after she revealed her fibromyalgia diagnosis.

Making use of her Instagram Story on Friday, March 25, the 30-year-old mom of four unveiled that she was rushed to hospital on Thursday. "Was in the hospital all day yesterday for chest pain," she wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Jenelle later asked her fans and followers for their prayers and support as saying, "Please just send prayers. Thanks!" She then promised, "I'll explain later, too much to type," along with a pink heart emoji.

Jenelle Evans via IG Story

Jenelle Evans asked for support and prayers after being hospitalized for possible autoimmune disorder.

In another post, per Page Six, Jenelle divulged, "New blood test results are in for me…." She further explained, "I have 2 of the anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies: blocking and binding in my system. Usually found in myasthenia gravis."

  See also...

According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, myasthenia gravis is "a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder." The foundation pointed out that MG often causes widespread muscle pain.

Earlier this month, Jenelle revealed that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. During an interview with E! News on March 11, the reality star said, "I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches-like I had the flu, but was not sick," Jenelle recalled. Noting that she also had sinus problems and neck and back pain, she added, "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry."

Luckily, Jenelle's husband David Eason has been "super supportive" of her amid her illness. The TV personality shared that David has helped with cooking and cleaning and even driving her to her doctor's appointments.

Jenelle also let her children, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, know her health problems. "I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," she told the outlet.

"Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days," Janelle continued. "I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."

You can share this post!

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apple Watts' Friend Raises Hope of Her Recovery After Her Fiery Car Crash

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death
Related Posts
Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Jenelle Evans' Husband Arrested for Driving With Revoked License and Possession of Open Container

Jenelle Evans' Husband Arrested for Driving With Revoked License and Possession of Open Container

Jenelle Evans Calls Out 'Ignorant' Body Shamer for Speculating She's 'Pregnant Again'

Jenelle Evans Calls Out 'Ignorant' Body Shamer for Speculating She's 'Pregnant Again'

Jenelle Evans Debunks Rumors Claiming She Lost 'Everything' Because of 'Psycho' Husband

Jenelle Evans Debunks Rumors Claiming She Lost 'Everything' Because of 'Psycho' Husband

Most Read
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight
Celebrity

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian